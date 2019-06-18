Metro Detroit weather: Another long streak of rainy days ahead

DETROIT - Rain will roll back into the forecast Wednesday, and it looks as if there will be plenty of it through the start of next week.

Tuesday night will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s.

Scattered showers and a few rumbles will return Wednesday. Many of us will get through the morning dry, with the exception of a quick shower in our far North Zone. Once temperatures hit 80 degrees in the afternoon, we’ll start to see a more widespread round of showers with some thunder. No severe weather is expected.

Thursday will bring a soaker, with rain intensifying from Wednesday night, remaining through at least midafternoon. Rainfall totals Thursday might reach 1 inch, but there are more chances of getting wet to come.

We'll get a break from the wet weather Friday to ring in summer. That will come with partly cloudy skies and highs hitting 80 degrees.

Scattered showers will return Saturday with better chances of rain Sunday, especially late in the day. Highs will move from the mid-70s Saturday to the low 80s Sunday. Those warmer temperatures are bringing humidity, too.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look as if the rain chances will end with the weekend. On Monday, a shower or thunderstorm will be around, at times. But the timing of that is too tough to determine this far out. Highs will remain in the low 80s with noticeable humidity, so it will feel like summer for the Ford Fireworks on Monday evening.

