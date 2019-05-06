Metro Detroit weather: Another rain-filled week before weekend improvement

DETROIT - Metro Detroit has another rain-filled week ahead. The question is: how much rain?

Expect to see scattered showers and maybe a rumble through Monday night. Lows will drop all the way to the 40s. Click the 4ZONE tab to see what you'll walk out the door to.

Scattered showers will be around again through at least the first half of Tuesday, possibly lingering into the early afternoon. These will be near a cold front, likely right in the middle of the area. Temperatures will only rebound to the low and mid-50s.

More rain will move in by late Wednesday and linger through Thursday morning. This will be our biggest push of water. That said, the entire week worth of rain should stay under 1 inch in most locations.

Storms could be strong with Thursday’s rain. The strongest storms should stay to our south, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Highs will be the warmest of the forecast, around 70 degrees.

Then, things will start to improve just in time for the weekend. Sunshine will arrive late Friday and stay with us through most of Mother’s Day weekend. Highs will rise from the upper 50s to the low 60s Saturday to the mid-60s Sunday.

