Metro Detroit weather: Another round of April snow coming this week

DETROIT - Another wave of snow will begin to move over Lake Huron later this afternoon and evening and it could bring a dusting to an inch of snow to parts of the Thumb and Southern Ontario closer to Lake Huron, while other parts of our North Zone could get a dusting later today.

Rain expected Wednesday

Another weather maker moves in later tomorrow, so we start dry with partly sunny skies through the early afternoon. Rain moves in after 2 p.m. tomorrow and should be all rain showers for several hours as temps hit the mid to upper 40s.

Snow chance Wednesday night

There is a good chance that the rain switches over to snow Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and model data suggests areas north of Detroit could see 1-2 inches of new snow, while most of us see 1/2-inch of snow or less as rain will mix in and out.

Wintry mix Thursday

A wintry mix to start your Thursday, and then partly sunny skies and temps in the mid 40s most of the day.

Skies will slowly clear as we head into Friday and the weekend. And, we will be rewarded for dealing with cold and snow when nobody wants to.

Look for sun Friday and temps around 50 degrees, and more sun all weekend with temps well into the 50s and maybe low 60s especially as we head into early next week.

In the meantime, track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.