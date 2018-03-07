Metro Detroit weather: Another round of snow on the way

DETROIT - The low pressure center that brought snow to Metro Detroit on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning is rounding the bend and ready to get us again.

Winter weather advisories have been extended until 6 p.m. Thursday, and now include Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac counties. Click the red banner at the top of our home page for the latest information.

On Wednesday night, we'll see a few snow showers. They won't amount to much, but Thursday morning's commute will bring more widespread accumulation. There will be 1-2 inches of snow on the ground by midmorning.

By afternoon, we'll see another potent band of moderate to heavy snow set up. This should be mainly across our North Zone. Once the snow wraps up late Thursday night, we'll have total accumulations of 1-5 inches.

Areas south of 8 Mile will be on the low end of snow totals. With colder temperatures, more of this burst will stick to roads and sidewalks than it did Tuesday night. Check the 4ZONE page to see what you can expect in your backyard.

We will coast into the weekend with slightly warmer temperatures and more sunshine. Temperatures will warm up just a touch into the 40s, but the weekend will be bright and dry.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.