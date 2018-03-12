Metro Detroit weather: Another round of snow showers moves in Tuesday

DETROIT - Spring is a little more than a week away, but snow showers will make it feel much farther.

Monday's snow didn't amount to much in most locations, but the flakes will keep going through the evening before drying out completely around midnight. Lows will drop to the mid-20s.

Another round of snow showers will move in Tuesday. This time, they'll be mainly in the afternoon. Again, no significant accumulation is expected. Highs will remain below normal in the mid-30s.

Then, we will start a slow warm-up with dry conditions that will continue through the weekend. "Slow" is the operative word in that sentence.

High temperatures won’t be back above normal -- which is temperatures in the mid-40s -- until Sunday. That’s as warm as we’ll be during this forecast. Temperatures will come back down next week.

We look snow- and rain-free from Wednesday through the weekend. Expect a few drops to return Monday.

