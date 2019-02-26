Metro Detroit weather: Another snowstorm arrives overnight

DETROIT - A winter weather advisory is in effect for areas north of Eight Mile Road from midnight Tuesday through 5 p.m. Wednesday, and everyone will get something out of this storm.

The 4 Live Radar is showing returns over parts of the state, but it's not reaching the ground yet. Expect the first flakes to arrive around midnight in our West Zone.

Snow will continue overnight, with some of the more moderate patches coming in for the morning commute. Temperatures will fall to the mid- and upper teens by that time, but winds will be light, so wind chills will be close to the air temperature. We shouldn't experience any big visibility issues.

Snow will become more scattered in the afternoon, especially outside the North Zone. It will eventually end near the beginning of the afternoon drive. Total accumulation will range from near an inch at the state line to 4 inches in the North Zone. Check the 4ZONE tab to find the forecast in your neighborhood. Highs Wednesday will remain in the upper 20s.

Sunshine will mix with clouds Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will be in the teens in most spots with highs near 30 degrees Thursday. Friday will be noticeably warmer with a finish in the 30s. That’s as warm as we’ll get in this forecast.

Saturday will bring more snow. It won’t be as much as we’re getting Tuesday night, but it looks like 1-2 inches as of now. Temperatures will start falling over the weekend, but the real cold will arrive next week. Temperatures will start in single digits and barely crack 20 degrees in the afternoons.

Right now, the weekend looks mainly dry with at least some sunshine each day.

