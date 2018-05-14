Metro Detroit weather: Another stormy night ahead

DETROIT - This morning’s rain was part of a complex of storms called an MCS -- mesoscale convective system -- which is a highly organized storm cluster that sometimes can even be severe, although we didn’t have any severe weather associated with it.

As is typical behind an MCS, we’re now in an area of more stable air, so the rain is gone and we even have some sunshine in spots. You’ve probably also noticed that it has become much more humid. That humidity will provide fuel for our next batch of storms, that should approach the area by 11 p.m.

If you have tickets for tonight’s Tigers game or have after school or little league sporting events, we think you’ll have a pleasant game -- as long as it doesn’t go extra innings, but keep an eye on our app’s radar during the game just to monitor the timing of the next storms, because there is the potential that some of them could be severe, particular south of I-696.

The main threat is strong wind gusts, brief torrential rain, and lightning. The hail threat is lower, with the tornado threat being even lower.

Lows will only drop into the low to mid 60s (16 to 18 degrees Celsius), with a light wind eventually becoming southwest.

There still could be some lingering showers and thunderstorms Tuesday morning, but those should gradually diminish to just a few showers by lunchtime, with those ending shortly thereafter and partly cloudy skies developing during the afternoon. Tuesday evening’s Tigers and little league games should be in good shape weather-wise. Highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind becoming northwest at 4 to 9 mph.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 6:12 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 8:48 p.m.

2018 Weather Radio Campaign Kickoff

This year’s weather radio campaign kickoff is Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Meijer store on Coolidge Highway in Royal Oak. Come meet the Local4Casters and buy a weather radio at a special discounted price.

Why are they so important? If an overnight severe thunderstorm produces a tornado (which has happened in recent years), the sirens might not wake you up in time to take cover, and the Local4Casters can’t help you when you’re asleep with the TV off.

But your weather radio will sound an alarm. Or, let’s say the power goes out, the weather radio has a battery backup that will allow it to keep warning you if a tornado threatens.

Finally, do you rely upon your cell phone for that warning? The cell system failed in some recent tornado outbreaks around the country. But that weather radio will still work.

A NOAA Weather Radio sits silently in the corner of your room, just like a smoke detector, and sounds a piercing alarm that you cannot possibly sleep through when a warning is issued.

Through our partnership with Midland Radio, over 40,000 weather radios have been purchased during our campaign, and here’s the best part: You can get your own weather radio at a significant discounted price ($29.99) at any Meijer store. The radios can be programmed for any county in the nation, so you can take it up north, or anywhere with you.

They even work in Canada (Environment Canada uses the same type of warning system that our National Weather Service does). We consider this to be the most important public service campaign that Local 4 has ever done, and we hope to see you there!

The rest of the week’s forecast

Mostly sunny skies should prevail Wednesday and Thursday, with partly cloudy skies on Friday. Highs should range from the mid to upper 70s (24 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Unfortunately, we have a chance of showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, but the exact timing isn’t clear yet. Naturally, we’ll keep you posted.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.