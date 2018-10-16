Metro Detroit weather: Are season's first snowflakes near?

DETROIT - Now that we hit 32 degrees overnight in Metro Detroit, could our first snowflakes of the season be far behind?

Starting a forecast with a question doesn't exactly fit our best practices, so the answer is yes -- in name only -- and if you blink, you’ll miss them.

But that’s not Tuesday night. Skies will become mostly cloudy as a cold front rolls through. A few showers, still liquid, will show up, mainly after midnight. Winds won't be as brisk, but still 10-15 mph through daybreak Wednesday.

A reinforcing blast of cold air behind Tuesday night's front will keep us in the upper 40s for highs Wednesday afternoon. Yet again, expect windy conditions with gusts topping 30 mph at times.

We might see a few widely scattered rain showers during the afternoon, but as the sun goes down, some of those sprinkles might mix with a few flakes. This should mainly be in our North Zone. There won’t be any accumulation, but a couple of flakes could fall. Lows will hit the 20s in many spots outside of the Metro Zone.

Thursday and Friday will remain dry with slightly milder temperatures before some late showers Friday into Saturday start the weekend on a wet note. Add breezy conditions to that mix, and there will definitely be football weather for Michigan vs. Michigan State at noon in East Lansing.

It’s mostly 50-degree highs and 30s for lows after that in the 10-day forecast, but we remain below normal through the entire stretch.

