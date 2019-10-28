Metro Detroit weather: Are we in for a Halloween washout?

DETROIT - It’s been a beautiful day, but don’t get used to it: This is easily the nicest day of the week, as conditions will go steadily downhill each day ahead.

Clouds will increase tonight, but it will otherwise be a quiet night, with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), and a very light wind from the south.

Cloudy on Tuesday, with a few light showers possible. Rain will be much more the exception than the rule, but it still wouldn’t be a bad idea to have the umbrella handy just in case. Highs in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius), with a south-southwest wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

A steady light rain develops on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Light rain continues Wednesday night, with lows in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Thursday is going to be a rainy day. My advice to elementary schools that do outdoor parades with the kids in their costumes is to plan now to do those activities indoors. Highs Thursday will be near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Unfortunately, the rain will continue into Thursday evening. I vividly remember some of those nasty Halloweens when my own kids were young, and it’s not fun (I also remember people complaining on one Halloween that it was too warm -- people will complain about anything!). Temperatures during prime Trick or Treating time should be in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

The part of the Halloween forecast that’s left to figure out is the timing of the brisk winds that will move in Thursday night. Right now, it appears that those winds will hold off until after the kids are back. But if those winds move in just a few hours earlier, then forget about trying to use an umbrella. We’ll keep you posted on this aspect of the forecast.

We should get at least partial sunshine on Friday, with even colder highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Saturday, and don’t be surprised if we see some flurries! Highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

We set a record

Saturday’s rain total of 1.37” at Metro Airport broke the old October 26th daily rainfall record of 1.29”, set way back in 1920. While we certainly don’t want rain on the weekend (or on Halloween), these fall soakers are actually very important.

They recharge our soil moisture, which stays locked in there after the ground freezes. In the spring when the ground thaws, that moisture is still there for our newly growing plants. Remember that, once the ground freezes, rain and melting snow does not soak into the ground -- it just runs off.

If the ground freezes after a very dry fall, there’s very little moisture there in the spring and, if we then have a dry spring, we’re well on our way into potential drought conditions for the summer. So, while most people don’t like these big fall soakers, be thankful for them next spring.

