Metro Detroit weather: Assessing Wednesday's storm potential

DETROIT - A small area of showers moving across Lake Michigan mid-afternoon is weakening as it heads eastward.

It’s not out of the question that some of us could pick up a sprinkle or brief, light shower this evening, but most of us have a higher probability of remaining dry.

That’s great news if you’re celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the celebratory dinner marking the end of Ramadan. I hope you had a reflective and meaningful Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarek!

A scattered shower is possible overnight, with chances increasing later at night. A thunderstorm is also possible, late. It’ll be a much milder night, with lows in the low 60s (17 degrees Celsius), and a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.

It will not rain all day Wednesday. But there is the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms all day long and, given how unstable the atmosphere is projected to get by afternoon, there is the potential for a marginally severe wind gust (58 mph) or marginally severe hail (one inch) with a few of these storms.

Highs should reach the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius), with a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 5:58 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 9:06 p.m.

A cold front passing through Wednesday night will bring the showers and thunderstorms to an end. Lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Upcoming Weekend

Saturday looks absolutely spectacular, with lots of sun and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius).

Likewise, Saturday evening and overnight will be terrific.

Sunday still remains a question mark. If you read yesterday’s article, we told you that the ECMWF model was keeping us dry, while the GFS was bringing in some rain.

Today, those two computer models have completely flip flopped: the ECMWF now tries to generate at least scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, while the GFS hold off the rain.

As we’ve explained many times in the past, this type of inconsistency among the models significantly lowers forecast confidence.

So, as mentioned yesterday, plan on a possible afternoon rain chance, and we’ll fine tune this forecast considerably over the next couple of days. One thing that hasn’t changed is that we’ll have normal summer temperatures, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

