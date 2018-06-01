Metro Detroit Weather: Be patient…it's coming!

Relief from the humidity is on the way! It’s still somewhat steamy across most of the area, as dewpoint temperatures are in the mid 60s (17 to 19 degrees Celsius).

Remember that, in the summer, dewpoints at this level make it feel pretty sticky outside. However, looking at northern lower Michigan, those dewpoints drop into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), and they’re headed this way. It’s a gradual process but, as we move through the evening, you’ll notice the drier air filtering in. Between now and then, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms have popped up. Most of us are dry, but a few of us have received a solid downpour. These widely scattered showers will rapidly diminish around sunset, and we’ll have a quiet rest of the night. Lows eventually dropping into the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

One concern is the north to northeast wind tonight into Saturday, which will push the already higher-than-normal Lake Huron water southward toward the Michigan. As we’ve seen over the past week, the higher waves crashing at the shore will make swimming and other activities hazardous, and also poses a concern for some shoreline flooding and damage to docks, etc. Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory until 4:00 p.m. Saturday for the Lake Huron shorelines in the Thumb.

Partly cloudy on Saturday, cooler and less humid, with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius), but much cooler in the Thumb due to the air coming off the still cool waters of Lake Huron. North to northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. Even though it’ll be a cooler day, remember that the sun’s rays are very strong, and temperature has nothing to do with those rays’ ability to burn you. Make sure to slap on some sunscreen if you’ll be out in the sun for an extended period of time, such as at the Detroit Grand Prix, or at the West Bloomfield / Bloomfield Hills Relay for Life at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. I’ll be there celebrating my twenty-ninth year as a cancer survivor, and I’ll have my sunscreen on. By the way, anybody can come to a Relay event…they’re actually a lot of fun, and GREAT to bring kids to.

Saturday’s sunrise is at 5:59 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 9:04 p.m.

Mostly clear Saturday night…perhaps some clouds approach late at night. Lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Sunday starts dry, and perhaps even with a bit of sun before skies turn cloudy. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon, which could pose problems for the Tigers afternoon game and the Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius).

Showers are still possible Sunday night, with lows in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Even if some of us start Monday with some clouds, we should become at least partly cloudy during the day. Highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday through Friday all look dry, with either partly cloudy or mostly sunny skies, and temperatures warming a few degrees each day from the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday into the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius) by Friday. Overnight lows look to remain very comfortable for sleeping.

Looking back at May

The final statistics for May are in and, after suffering through our thirteenth coolest April on record, we completely flipped the script and ended up with our second warmest May…barely missing out on the top spot:

As for precipitation, we finished the month as the fifth wettest May on record:

There’s never a dull moment when we talk about Metro Detroit weather!

