Metro Detroit weather: Big changes coming Thursday

DETROIT - As expected, the wind kicked up a fuss today, with all of us experiencing gusts between 30 and 40 mph. The wind should settle down a bit overnight, with mostly cloudy skies returning. Lows in the upper 20s (-2 to-1 degree Celsius). Southwest wind becoming 5 to 10 mph.

We may start our Thursday with partial sunshine as a short window of clearing occurs behind the first of two cold fronts crossing the area. I know, I know…one cold front is bad enough but, tomorrow, we get two of them.

Temperatures will rise into the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius) during the morning, but clouds move back in as the second front approaches. Although we may see a few scattered midday snow showers as the second front passes by, I do not expect any impact on the roads. The more important impact will actually be temperatures, as the second front is an Arctic front.

Look for temperatures to begin falling during the afternoon and, by the time you head home from work, we’ll have dropped into the mid 20s (-4 to -3 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind will shift to the west, at 10 to 20 mph, so it’ll be a brisk day as well.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:47 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 5:48 p.m. That’s about ten hours of daylight now…one hour more than a month ago…as our days keep getting longer!

Partly cloudy and much colder Thursday night, with lows between 5 and 10 degrees (-15 to -12 degrees Celsius). Obviously, the coldest temperatures will be in our rural areas well away from our Urban Heat Island.

Partly cloudy and cold on Friday, with highs near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds later Friday night, with lows in the low teens (-12 to -11 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Storm Update (not to be confused with Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update)

As we meteorologists expect with storm systems still well out over the Pacific, there are going to be changes in the projected timing and structure of our weekend storm. It won’t be until the upper level disturbance that eventually generates our surface system crosses over the continent and can be studied by our upper air weather balloon network (called radiosondes) that the computer models will start getting a better handle on things.

So, until that happens, we watch for trends in the models, and today’s trend has been to slow it down a bit. Based upon this, it appears that the better chance for snow to develop will be later on Saturday, with snow continuing into Saturday night and probably now into Sunday morning. It’s impossible to say at this point how much snow we’ll get but, if you’re hosting a Super Bowl party on Sunday, factor in time to shovel as part of your party preparations.

It doesn’t look like the type of storm that will cause people to empty stores of bread and milk and cause a baby boom nine months later, but it looks to be enough to shovel. The Local4Casters and I will keep you updated on Local 4, on our FREE weather app and, of course, here on ClickOnDetroit.com.

As for temperatures this weekend, highs Saturday should rebound into the upper 20s (-2 to -1 degrees Celsius), lows Saturday night should be near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius), and highs Sunday now look to also be in the upper 20s due to the storm’s apparent slower track.

