Metro Detroit weather: Big changes on the way Friday

DETROIT - Get ready for some serious weather-whiplash…lots of big changes coming over the next day!

The big story tonight will be temperatures, which are in the mid to upper 40s (7 to 9 degrees Celsius) right now, but much cooler in the Thumb.

These numbers will level off this evening, and then rocket upward overnight as a warm front (the front edge of a much warmer air mass) crosses the area.

By dawn Friday, we’ll be near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius)!

Brisk wind prior to the warm front’s passage will be from the east, so the Lakeshore Flood Warning will remain in effect for the shoreline areas of Monroe and Wayne Counties until 4:00 a.m., after which the wind will shift to the south.

While we cannot rule out a few showers overnight, most of the night will be dry.

Friday

Friday (TGIF!) begins with a line of showers and thunderstorms arriving around morning rush hour time ahead of a cold front. Although gusty winds are possible with any storm, at this point we do not expect any severe weather due to the storms’ timing. Had these storms crossed the area mid-to-late afternoon, then we’d be quite concerned about damaging winds.

Regardless, there will be some heavy downpours with any storm, so plan on a slow morning rush. After the storms, showers are likely through about lunchtime, followed by increasing sunshine through the afternoon.

The next item to address Friday is the wind. Strong, gusty south winds are likely around the time the front moves through, and immediately after from the southwest. It would not surprise us to see 40 mph gusts.

Finally, we need to discuss temperatures. As mentioned above, we’ll start the day around 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius). After the front passes by, we’ll quickly drop off into the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius), then pop back up into the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius) during the afternoon after the sun comes out. What a day!

Friday’s sunrise is at 6:58 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 8:11 p.m.

The weekend

Saturday still looks like a fine spring day, with plenty of sunshine, and highs in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius), although it’ll be a breezy day.

The weather will also be dry for our Date Night (Saturday night) plans…no problems if you are taking your sweetie for a nice evening out.

Sunday, however, looks like a pretty crummy day. There’s a good chance for rain, and it’ll become breezy – perhaps even windy. Adding insult to injury is that highs will only reach the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Some of you are probably thinking, “no problem…I’ll just watch the Masters.” Well, there’s a pretty good chance for Sunday afternoon storms, possibly severe, in Augusta. So that may not even pan out for you.

Compile a list of indoor chores to get done as a backup, because you won’t be doing anything outside…



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.