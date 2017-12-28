Metro Detroit weather: Bitter cold continues, and there's snow to talk about

Yesterday morning the temperature briefly touched -4 degrees (-20 degrees Celsius) at Metro Airport, which officially tied our record low that was set way back in 1925. This morning we’ll be close again, as today’s record low is also -4 degrees, set in 1924 (not a typo…today’s record low was set one year before yesterday’s record low). Admittedly, yesterday’s and today’s record lows are relatively weak records…we have many mid-winter records much colder than these. But a record is a record. We’ll start today mostly sunny, then see clouds steadily increase through the day. Highs in the mid teens (-10 degrees Celsius). Best of all is that the wind will be light and variable, which means virtually no wind chill.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:09 p.m.

Periods of light snow are likely tonight, and this still looks like a non-event for us, with accumulations of less than one inch in most areas. Since our rush hours won’t be impacted, and it won’t even be good packing snow for the kids, I qualify this snow as “meh” on my snow meter. Lows near 10 degrees (-12 to -13 degrees Celsius). Southeast to southwest wind at 4 to 7 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Friday with just a lingering light snow shower possible. Highs near 20 degrees (-6 to -7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with a light snow shower possible Friday night. Lows near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy and breezy on Saturday with a light snow shower possible. Highs in the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius), with breezes picking up again and very cold wind chills coming back into play.

Becoming partly cloudy and bitterly cold Saturday night, with lows around -1 degree (-18 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

New Year’s Eve looks dry…that’s the good news. The bad news is that it’ll be brutally cold…actual temperatures Sunday evening will be in the single numbers (-14 degrees Celsius), with wind chills around -7 (-22 degrees Celsius). Lows by Monday morning will be around -3 degrees (-19 degrees Celsius).

Monday, the first day of 2018, will be partly cloudy and breezy, and the New Year will start off right where 2017 left off, with highs near 12 degrees (-11 degrees Celsius), with sub-zero wind chills.

Tuesday through the end of the week will be mostly dry…just some light snow or snow shower chances in the Wednesday-Thursday timeframe. Highs will remain in the low to mid teens (-11 to -9 degrees Celsius).

As you’ve just read, we have a bitter cold stretch ahead for the kids’ school vacation. If it’s too cold for the kids to play outside, there are a LOT of things to do with them on their holiday break from school. If they’re into science, try the Michigan Science Center, the Cranbrook Institute of Science, or the Ann Arbor Hands On Museum…all promise a great time. There’s the Detroit Historical Museum to give them a taste of Detroit history. There’s the Detroit Institute of Arts - so much to see and do there (and remember that it’s more than “just” paintings…they have medieval suits of armor, ancient Egyptian artifacts, and all sorts of neat stuff that the kids will enjoy). If they’re into music, how about taking them to the Motown Museum for some Detroit music history? And check the Pistons and Red Wings schedules…Little Caesars Arena is a great place to watch a game. And while you’re downtown, take them on the new Q-Line! Or, for a lot of fun on the cheap, take them bowling!

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.