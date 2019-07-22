Metro Detroit weather: Break from the heat and storms

It’s a little wet on the roads as you head out early on a Monday around Metro Detroit, but most of the rain is pushing east and conditions are gradually drying out. Temps are in the mid 60s early today, and with partly sunny skies, highs should hit the upper 70s with a nice breeze NNW 5-15 mph gusting 15-25 mph at times through your afternoon. It’s a great break from the heat and storms.

We will see dry conditions for most of Tuesday, but a few showers are possible in the mid afternoon tomorrow. We will start with sunshine and temps again in the mid to maybe upper 70s, and as clouds build in the afternoon we have a chance for a few rain and thundershowers between 2pm and 7pm Tuesday through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. We don’t expect a wide coverage of showers and storms tomorrow, and we don’t expect any severe weather.

Get ready to slowly warm up again starting mid week and beyond as sunshine Wednesday brings highs into the low 80s. That is the start of the warm up as highs hit mid 80s Thursday and Friday with more sunshine than clouds, and we will be flirting with 90 degree temps this weekend. There will be a few scattered showers coming and going with the heat this weekend, but the model data still isn’t clear, so we’ll hold off on any concerns there. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

