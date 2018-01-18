Metro Detroit weather: Breezy Thursday, weekend warm up on the horizon

DETROIT - All day parts are slightly warmer today, but the Thursday morning breeze is steady and wind chills will be in the single digits or slightly cooler as you head out.

Temps in the teen with dry conditions on the roads for the morning drive and a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs racing toward 30 degrees or slightly warmer. Again, the breezes SW 7-17 Gusting 23 mph will make it feel cooler than it is keeping wind chills in the teens even this afternoon and evening.

Friday and Saturday are warmer and still breezy, but good looking days ahead. The warming trend continues with highs into the mid or upper 30s likely tomorrow with a few suburbs taking a shot at 40 degrees Friday. Saturday highs should be into the low 40s with breezy conditions and more sun and clouds.

Our next chance for wet weather starts Sunday. Model data is not quite synched yet, so it’s still a bit up in the air. Right now, it looks like a chance for some freezing drizzle Sunday morning so watch out for that as you travel or head to early services.

Then, spotty and light rain chances Sunday with temps in the 40s. The heavier rain comes Monday morning into the afternoon and it should be all rain. We’ll let you know if that changes but right now we’re keeping snow or a wintry mix out of the Monday forecast.

After more 40s Monday, temps cool Tuesday with snow showers and gusty winds making it feel much more like winter by early to mid week next week. Track temperatures and our next rain and snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

