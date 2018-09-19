Metro Detroit weather: Brief break from the heat

DETROIT - We get to enjoy a brief break from the heat Wednesday all over Metro Detroit as slightly cooler and dryer air is still moving in. We will start the day cloudy with temps in the low to mid 60s as you head out and about and parts of our North Zone may not get out of the 60s this afternoon. Clouds will stay more consistent north and we may even get a few light showers in the Thumb Region. Highs for most of us will stay in the mid 70s as the temps and humidity both come down today making for a much more comfortable day. Cloudy skies will give way to partly sunny and then partly cloudy skies into the afternoon.

A warm front will come back into SE Lower Michigan Thursday and it will bring shower and storm chances with it. A few early morning showers will form and move in and a few strong to severe storms are possible. This won’t likely be a very widespread outbreak of bad weather, rather just scattered. Midday will produce some clearing and heating with highs heading back into the low and mid 80s feeling even warmer with the humidity climbing too. More showers and storms will move through Metro Detroit through the afternoon and early evening and again, some of these storms may be on the strong side with gusty winds which may cause some damage. It’s an ‘eye to the skies’ kind of day Thursday.

Another cool front blows through Friday bringing some midday shower chances and gusty winds. Right now it looks like noon to 5pm as our window for scattered showers and gusty winds. We will get some sun and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s before the front blows through. We should clear out, stay breezy, and become comfortably cooler Friday evening for High School Football games or any outdoor activities. The Autumnal Equinox or the start of Fall is Saturday and Mother Nature will respond. Expect a dry weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

