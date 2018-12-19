Metro Detroit weather: Brief snow could mix with scattered rain showers later in week

DETROIT - Some late sunshine got Metro Detroit into the mid-40s Wednesday, but don't get used to the warm temperatures.

Clouds will increase Wednesday night, but temperatures will remain above normal. In fact, our overnight lows will be close to normal highs for late December: in the mid-30s.

Thursday will start dry, but light, scattered showers will arrive by afternoon. They'll be around through the evening and overnight at times, too. Highs will still hit the low 40s in many spots despite the clouds and showers. To see if your neighborhood is part of that group, click the 4ZONE tab.

By the time Friday rolls around, temperatures will cool enough for wet snowflakes to mix in with the raindrops. That will go back to all rain before the lunch hour. There's still some question as to when we will dry out, but it appears the afternoon commute should be rain- and snow-free.

Afternoon temperatures will start in the mid-30s. We'll only move a few degrees to highs in the upper 30s.

Winter will officially begin at 5:23 p.m. Friday.

Travel won’t be fun if you’re going east Friday. Flood watches have been posted from Washington, D.C., to Boston, so plan for delays if you’re driving or flying in that direction.

The weather will feel appropriate for the season this weekend. Dry and seasonably cold conditions will take over Saturday and Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies both days with morning starts in the upper 20s and highs in the mid-30s. Some lake-effect snow showers are possible late Sunday into Monday, but most of the weekend will be dry.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day don’t look much different. There might be thicker clouds on Dec, 25, but right now a batch of snow will remain just to our south.

