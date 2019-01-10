Metro Detroit weather: Brief snow shower possible as temperatures drop into night

DETROIT - For those of you who requested winter, your order is ready.

Metro Detroit will hold onto a few flurries at times through Wednesday night -- a brief evening snow shower is possible -- but nothing as robust as the morning bands of light snow.

Temperatures are heading into the teens overnight. Breezy conditions will make it feel like temperatures are in the single digits for Thursday morning's commute.

All of Thursday will be dry with increasing sunshine. That will still only buy us temperatures in the upper 20s. It won't be quite as breezy, but winds will still be noticeable throughout the day. Wind chills will stay in the teens for much of the day.

Slightly higher highs will arrive Friday. We'll just touch 30 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Dry conditions should last through early next week for most of Metro Detroit. The exception will be in our South Zone, where an Ohio Valley snowmaker will just brush the state line. Some snow showers with minor accumulations are possible, but it will be a close call.

Highs will be another slight notch higher, reaching the freezing mark in many locations.

Temperatures will continue inching up next week, but apparently we’ve used up our supply of 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.