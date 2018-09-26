Metro Detroit weather: Bright, cool conditions follow night of severe storms

DETROIT - Wednesday brought a change from Tuesday's stormy, humid finish, with crisp, bright and cool conditions. Temperatures stayed below normal, and we'll continue that trend through the weekend.

The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in northeast Monroe and southern Wayne counties.

The first tornado was an EF-1 in Frenchtown Township with maximum winds near 100 mph. The second was rated an EF-0 in Gibraltar and Berlin Township with 65 mph winds.

Skies will be mainly clear Wednesday night with a few extra clouds by sunrise. Lows will drop to the 40s with calm winds. Areas that have picked up a lot of rain -- mainly the Metro and South zones -- might see some fog develop toward daybreak, but it shouldn't be very widespread.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for Thursday. Highs will reach the mid-60s with a south breeze.

Dry conditions will continue through the weekend with daytime highs in the low to mid-60s, but overnight lows will reach the mid- to upper 30s in parts of the West and North zones.

It's possible we will see a couple areas of frost in these spots, mainly in low-lying rural areas. But it's an outside shot.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday with some extra clouds on Sunday.

Temperatures will recover to the 70s next week as rain and thunderstorms return to the forecast.

