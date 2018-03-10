Metro Detroit weather: Bright weekend before snow chances return

DETROIT - Winter sees spring coming and doesn’t want to go. Snow showers have lingered into the evening hours. They should finally leave after the sun goes down when drier air invades.

Skies will clear out Friday night, taking temperatures into the teens in most spots by morning. Winds should be very light, keeping wind chills at a reasonable level.

Sunshine is still on tap for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be bright but only slightly warmer. Highs Saturday will reach the upper 30s, and we’ll barely touch 40 degrees on Sunday. That’s below our mid-40s normal highs for mid-March.

Next week will begin with two chances of snow. First, on Monday, expect snow showers to develop as a quick-hitting system sails through from the north. On Tuesday, we’ll get another burst of snow. Small accumulations are possible, but nothing major is in the cards.

After we endure that, a noticeable warmup will greet us next week. Temperatures will rise into the 40s and even the 50s by the end of the week. The back half of our workweek will be mostly sunny, with rain arriving for the weekend.

