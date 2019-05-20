Metro Detroit weather: Calm start to week before chance of rain returns

DETROIT - The cold front that crossed the area early today brought a noticeable change in air mass, and you undoubtedly noticed the difference in the form of lower temperatures and humidity.

Sunday, however, ahead of that front in the warm, humid air mass, thunderstorms erupted, and we want to briefly address something very important about that before moving on to the forecast.

As you probably know, two tornado warnings were issued Sunday afternoon for a storm moving through northern Macomb County and across the southern half of St. Clair County. These warnings issued by the National Weather Service are called Radar Based Warnings.

Put simply, Doppler radar identified enough rotation aloft in that storm that it had the potential to drop a tornado at any time. It’s important to understand that not every rotating storm produces a tornado.

However, Doppler radar gives us the ability to warn you about a potentially tornado-producing storm -- wouldn’t you want to know about a possible tornado before it touches down? Fortunately, no tornado touched down, but one could have. Please take all tornado warnings seriously. Just ask the people in the Central Plains this past weekend and today about that.

Our weather looks pretty quiet tonight. Skies will clear, although it could become partly cloudy late at night. Temperatures will be on the chilly side, and drop into the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius). Wind will diminish to 2 to 5 mph from the northwest.

We’ll start our Tuesday with some sunshine, then clouds will increase from south to north during the day. Highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius). East wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a period of showers likely. Highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and warmer Wednesday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

The holiday weekend is a big question mark due to the proximity of a front that won’t be moving much. Where have we heard this story before? It’s impossible to project specific storm chance times this far in advance. At this point, it appears that there’s at least a shower and thunderstorm chance on Saturday.

We could possibly get lucky with a mostly dry day Sunday, followed by a shower and thunderstorm chance on Memorial Day. This could change, but that’s how it looks right now. At least temperatures will stay mild -- generally in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees (25 to 27 degrees Celsius) through the weekend.

