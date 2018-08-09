Metro Detroit weather: Chance of damaging winds, intense downpours Thursday

Ben Bailey takes a look at the upcoming Metro Detroit weather forecast for Aug. 9, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - No watches or warnings are currently in effect for Metro Detroit, but areas generally north of 8 Mile are under a marginal risk for severe storms.

Damaging winds will be the major threat, but these storms are also moving relatively slowly, southeast at 15-20 mph, so some intense downpours are possible.

Storms will be scattered around until 9 or 10 p.m. Thursday. Then, skies will clear out, leading to some fog by daybreak. This will be mainly in our North and West zones. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

After the morning fog burns off Friday, we'll enjoy a nice summer day with highs in the mid-80s.

The weekend is now looking dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs will stay in the mid-80s with slightly lower humidity.

We will remain dry early next week until storm chances return in the middle of next week.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.