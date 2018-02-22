Metro Detroit weather: Chance of freezing rain Friday morning

DETROIT - Temperatures will be on the rise through the weekend, but not quickly enough to escape some icy spots Friday morning.

Overnight, the mercury will fall to the freezing mark. That will give some of us a bit of freezing rain by Friday morning. Temperatures will rise quickly, so any icy impacts will be minimal. Light rain will end by midday. Highs will reach the mid- to upper 40s. Winds will pick up by afternoon.

Our weekend looks mainly dry, but rain will be around late Saturday into early Sunday. Outside of that, there should be plenty of time to enjoy the mild temperatures: mid-40s Saturday and low to mid-50s Sunday.

Area rivers are still rising, except for the Clinton River near Mount Clemens, but they'll all start falling shortly. The rain amounts expected through this weekend won't be enough to have an effect on river levels.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll hang on to the warmer-than-normal temperatures until the weekend. Plus, we’ll get a good dose of sunshine for the first half of the week, a big jump start on drying out. Rain will by midweek, but the forecast is snow free for the next 10 days.

