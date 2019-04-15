Metro Detroit weather: Chance of rain every day this week

DETROIT - We won't be wet the entire week, but there will be a shot of rain coming every single day through Saturday.

For the rest of Monday night, we'll remain dry. Winds will become light and temperatures will be seasonably cool, with lows in the mid- to upper 30s.

Expect a wet morning Tuesday, with showers slowly drying out in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid-50s. We’ll see rain Wednesday, as well, but that will be mostly in the evening. Temperatures will be a notch warmer then, too.

Thursday is the day we need to watch. It will be our warmest by far, with highs reaching the low 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening. Right now, it looks as if severe weather could be a possibility somewhere in the region, but it’s too early to nail down exactly where. So we’ll continue to monitor this threat through the week.

Temperatures will start cooling Friday through the weekend. Even though we’ll begin Passover and Good Friday with 50-degree lows, highs will only rise to the mid-60s. Rain might linger through the morning, but much of the day should be dry. We should stay dry through Saturday and Easter Sunday, too, but with cooler temperatures.

On Saturday, temperatures will be in the mid-50s and will rise just above 60 degrees Sunday.

There are some nice days next week in the 10-day forecast.

