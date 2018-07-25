Metro Detroit weather: Chance of severe thunderstorms Thursday

DETROIT - Metro Detroit has only seen a few rogue showers at the opposite ends of the area. The overwhelming majority of residents won't get a drop, but Thursday will be a different story.

Skies will be mainly clear Wednesday night with a few extra clouds toward dawn. Lows will drop to the mid-60s.

Thunderstorms will develop Thursday, especially in the afternoon. Some of those storms could be severe with damaging winds. The risk is marginal, which is the lowest category.

Highs will return to the mid-80s despite the storm threat. But take note, that forecast is based on thunderstorms actually firing along the front. There is less certainty that we’ll get good coverage of thunderstorms.

A cold front will cool us down and drop humidity again for Friday. Highs will only get to the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies. However, there might be enough instability with mid-level cooling to trigger a few afternoon showers.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions about the weekend. Check out our best guess in the 10-day forecast.

