Metro Detroit weather: Chance of snow, cold temperatures persist

DETROIT - We’re on the back side of April, and temperatures are still 20 degrees below normal.

Along with low temperatures, Monday night will bring persistent, light snow showers, and it feels like spring has abandoned us. Accumulation is unlikely, but a dusting in spots isn’t out of the question. Temperatures are heading back below freezing overnight. Any standing water will freeze again for the morning commute.

Flood warnings remain in effect for the Rouge River and Kearsley Creek. Even though there is precipitation in the forecast, it shouldn't have any effect on river levels. Both the Rouge and Kearsley should fall below flood stage on Tuesday.

After some morning snow showers, Tuesday will be primarily dry, but still with plenty of clouds. That will keep highs around 40 degrees, which is 20 degrees below normal.

Wednesday will be dry with some sunshine leading up to one more shot of rain. It will arrive late Wednesday leading into early Thursday morning. Rain amounts will be nothing compared to this past weekend.

We will turn the corner into the weekend. Plenty of sunshine is on tap for Friday into early next week. That will boost temperatures close to normal, but not quite there. Check the 10-day forecast for more.

