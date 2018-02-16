Metro Detroit weather: Chance of snow this weekend before major warmup

DETROIT - Although we've escaped snow for a decent stretch, expect to see it this weekend.

Friday night will bring our coldest temperatures of the forecast, as everyone sinks into the teens. Winds will be light.

On Saturday, expect some limited sunshine, with slightly warmer highs in the mid-30s. By the evening hours, we'll see scattered snow showers, but a dusting is all they will leave behind. Dry conditions will arrive after midnight, and the clouds will clear not long after.

Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs around 40 degrees.

Temperatures will spike next week, but so will our rain chances. Monday through Wednesday, we'll see upwards of 2 inches of rain in some spots. This, combined with melting snow and frozen ground, could lead to flooding problems.

Highs will reach the mid-50s Monday and 60 degrees on Tuesday before cooling down to 40 degrees on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s record was set in 2016 at 63 degrees, so we’ll get very close to that mark. Even when temperatures cool in the second half of next week, we’ll still be experiencing above normal temperatures for this time of year.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.