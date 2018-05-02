Metro Detroit weather: Chance of storms overnight Wednesday

DETROIT - Temperatures hit a record high Wednesday afternoon and moisture has started to increase, putting us on storm watch.

The activity in central Illinois will be our first shot at a storm. If they hold together, they’ll roll in here during the evening. Storms will become likely after midnight, but should be gone by the morning commute. The severe threat looks very small. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has taken us out of the marginal severe risk category for Wednesday night.

On Thursday, after staying dry during the daylight hours, thunderstorms will return, with almost identical timing to Wednesday night's round -- a couple are possible during the evening, but most will move in overnight. The severe potential will be higher, but we’re just in the marginal risk category. That’s the lowest level. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats.

Then we'll be dry and cooler going into the weekend. Seventy-degree highs will linger into Saturday, with mid-60s expected for Sunday. Rain comes back for the second half of Sunday. But that should be the last drops we see for awhile. Most of the next work week is looking dry with above normal temperatures.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.