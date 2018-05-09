Metro Detroit weather: Chance of strong storms after warm day

DETROIT - Thundershowers have already popped up in Metro Detroit, primarily in the South Zone. They've been garden variety, but the rough stuff could be coming later Wednesday evening.

Most of Metro Detroit is under a marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday evening. We'll start seeing thunderstorms fire in southwest Michigan over the next several hours. Those will then migrate into our neighborhood.

Damaging winds will be the primary threat, and our West and South Zones will be most likely to see the strongest storms, but any storms should exit the area by 2 to 3 a.m.

Thursday is forecast to be mainly dry, but a cold front rolling through in the afternoon could scare up a shower before the afternoon drive. Temperatures will still hit the mid-70s, but with plenty of clouds.

It won't be nearly that mild Friday and Saturday. The Thursday front will usher in noticeably colder air. Temperatures will be well below normal for both Friday and Saturday. We’ll also see some soaking rain late Friday into Saturday.

Mother’s Day still looks primarily dry, but we’ve added a morning shower chance to Sunday’s forecast. Temperatures will start rebounding Sunday afternoon and continue warming into next week.

