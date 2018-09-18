Metro Detroit weather: Chance of thunderstorms as temperatures drop

DETROIT - With a lack of cloud cover throughout much of Tuesday, temperatures soared to 90 degrees in a few locations around Metro Detroit.

Now, we'll watch the 4 Live Radar for possible thunderstorms Tuesday evening. Any thunderstorms that do appear will fade after sunset. Lows will be cooler as humidity drops. Expect temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s.

A much different day is on tap for Wednesday. Highs will only reach the low to mid-70s with very dry air and increasing sunshine.

Thunderstorms will return to the forecast Thursday, and there's a chance they will become severe. Right now, Metro Detroit is under a marginal risk for severe weather. Highs will return to the mid-80s with increased humidity.

The weekend looks much different. Temperatures won’t get out of the 60s, but we will have plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Then, numbers will move back near normal for much of the next workweek.

