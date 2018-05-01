Metro Detroit weather: Chance of thunderstorms as warm temperatures remain

DETROIT - We're one day into May, and it feels like a world away from April in Metro Detroit.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, we've hit 83 degrees at Detroit Metro Airport. Our record is 86 degrees, so it will be a close call.

Otherwise, expect mostly clear skies Tuesday night with lows cooling to the mid- and upper 50s. Dry air and breezy conditions will keep high fire danger going through the evening.

A red flag warning is in effect for the entire area until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Metro Detroit officials have already battled a couple of brush fires Tuesday afternoon, so be extra careful with any open flames or cigarettes.

Clouds will increase through the day Wednesday. There's a slight chance a shower or thunderstorm could pop up in the afternoon when a cold front rolls through, but there's a much better chance of thunderstorms late at night or closer to sunrise Thursday. That's when we have a marginal risk of severe weather. Remember, that's the lowest on the scale.

Storm chances will return late Thursday night, and again, there’s a marginal risk of severe storms. This chance looks a bit more probable than Wednesday night’s shot.

Most of the weekend will be dry, but not as mild as the remainder of the workweek. Highs will still be close to normal for early May. Rain chances will arrive late Sunday.

Next week, temperatures will moderate a bit, remaining at or above normal all week.

