Metro Detroit weather: Chance of weekend rain in forecast

DETROIT - We're wrapping up a beautiful afternoon and transitioning to a calm crisp evening, but the weekend might be a different story.

Skies will remain mostly clear Wednesday night with lows in the low to mid-50s. We’re still watching flooding along the Huron River in Hamburg Township. The river has crested, but the slow fall won’t take the water below flood stage until early next week.

Expect more sunshine Thursday, taking temperatures right back to the upper 70s. Winds will be light and out of the northeast. Humidity still won't be noticeable.

Friday temperatures will dip a bit with a few extra clouds, but we'll stay dry until midnight. That's when rain will arrive and begin a big change in our weekend weather. Rain might be around at times through Saturday, but Sunday is now looking dry. Highs will still hit the 70s both days.

Monday will bring a few showers and thunderstorms, but most of next week is looking dry.

