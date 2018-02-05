Metro Detroit weather: Chances of snow throughout upcoming week

DETROIT - Metro Detroit's break from snowflakes will be fleeting.

We’ve got multiple chances of snow ahead this week, and the first shot will roll in Monday night. Expect 1-2 inches of dry, powdery snow. Temperatures will be in the low teens by daybreak.

Tuesday will be dry and fairly bright. Temperatures will respond to the mid-20s by afternoon.

Another shot of snow will arrive Wednesday morning. Amounts will be similar to those expected on Monday night, but the timing will cause us a few headaches. Expect Wednesday's snow to start before the morning commute and continue through lunch. This will make the drive to work and school tricky.

The on-and-off pattern will continue Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-20s. On Friday, the snow will arrive again, and there's another chance on Saturday night. The last burst might bring the highest totals, but should be less than the 6-inch maximums we saw over the weekend.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.