Metro Detroit weather: Changes coming this weekend

DETROIT - It’s the last of our chilly mornings for a while as most of Metro Detroit is waking up Friday to temps in the single digits and teens.

It’s mostly areas along and north of M-59 with the single digits and the winds are light so air and wind chill temperatures are about the same. Still, bundle up! High clouds are streaming in from a snow maker passing just south of us this morning and those clouds will filter out the sunshine through the first half of the day.

Then, partly cloudy skies through the midday and afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 30s. It will be a bright finish to the day and the work and school week.

Saturday forecast

Saturday is going to be beautiful until dinner time. We will wake to low 20s and warm into the mid 40s or an isolated 50°F reading in some neighborhoods.

Again, clouds fill in through the late afternoon and rain showers should approach by about 5 p.m. tomorrow.

Sunday forecast

Those rain showers will overspread SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario Saturday night into Sunday morning with a few periods of moderate to heavy rain.

Sunday will be a wet start with temps in the mid 40s dipping down a bit but this should stay all liquid precip even overnight. By 9 a.m. Sunday, the wet weather races out leaving us with partly sunny skies and windy conditions.

Next week weather

That wind will be an issue again on Monday as cooler air fills in and we see upper 30s under partly sunny to partly cloudy skies and a few lake effect snow showers possible. Tuesday looks great with sun and low 40s.

More rain likely Wednesday into Thursday next week as temps warm into the 40s and 50s midweek. Don’t get too used to it though, model data suggests more cold air moving in next Friday and that will stick around for a week or so.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

