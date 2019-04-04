Metro Detroit weather: Chilly, a little wet for Tigers Opening Day

Sometimes Detroit Tigers weather means a raw day at Comerica Park, and today is no exception. But hardy Michiganders and baseball fans can handle it when prepared. It will be chilly cloudy with a slight chance of raindrops and snowflakes during the day.

Play ball! Welcome to Thursday, the day of the Detroit Tigers home opener!

Thursday morning becomes overcast and will be chilly. Temperatures begin just above freezing; in the middle 30s for most of us in Motown. Some areas north and west of the city will have temps in the low 30s.

The Detroit Tigers host the Kansas City Royals with first pitch at 1:10 p.m. ET. By that time, it will still be cloudy with scattered rain showers. We will only muster temperatures in the low and middle 40s. Baseball fans and families will need their favorite Tigers coats, hats, scarves and gloves and layer up underneath their ponchos.

Thursday evening will be cloudy with scattered showers. Temperatures will be in your 40°F.

Rain is likely Thursday night after dinner time. Overnight temperatures remain above freezing in the middle 30s.

Friday will be mild, but a chance of rain remains. Highs will be in there 55°F.

The weekend gets sunnier and warmer. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs near 60°F or more.

Sunday has a chance of spring showers returning with afternoon temps in the low 60s!