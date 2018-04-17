Metro Detroit weather: Chilly and some slick surfaces possible

A chilly, and in some parts snowy, start to your Tuesday here around Metro Detroit with lake effect snow showers coming from the west and northwest. Some of these snow bands will miss you entirely, while others will see some slick surfaces this morning and not much more than that, so be careful. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies most of the day with morning temps in the 20s to low 30s feeling more like teens and low 20s, and afternoon highs near 40 degrees or slightly warmer. The pesky breezes WNW 10-20 mph will gust 20-30 mph at times and that will make it feel even cooler as in 20s and low 30s even later today. Another wave of snow will begin to move over Lake Huron later this afternoon and evening and it could bring a dusting to an inch of snow to parts of the Thumb and Southern Ontario closer to Lake Huron, while other parts of our North Zone could get a dusting later today.

Another weather maker moves in later tomorrow, so we start dry with partly sunny skies through the early afternoon. Rain moves in after 2pm tomorrow and should be all rain showers for several hours as temps hit the mid to upper 40s. There is a good chance that the rain switches over to snow Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and model data suggests areas north of Detroit could see 1-2” of new snow, while most of us see 1/2” of snow or less as rain will mix in and out.

A wintry mix to start your Thursday, and then partly sunny skies and temps in the mid 40s most of the day. Skies will slowly clear as we head into Friday and the weekend. And, we will be rewarded for dealing with cold and snow when nobody wants to. Look for sun Friday and temps around 50 degrees, and more sun all weekend with temps well into the 50s and maybe low 60s especially as we head into early next week. In the meantime, track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.