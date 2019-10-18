Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly, but beautiful Friday night

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Oct. 18, 2019 at 6:38 p.m. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Welcome to Friday night, Motown!

It remains above freezing but will be quite chilly overnight. Saturday and Sunday will be filled with sunshine and will have higher temperatures. Excellent marathon weather is on the way!

Friday night will have some cirrus clouds overhead as it becomes chillier. Remember to bring your pets indoors and grab a blanket or two before going to bed. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Sunrise is at 7:50 a.m. ET.

Saturday will have abundant sunshine in the morning and will be mostly sunny in the afternoon. It will go from chilly to mild. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 60s. It will be great weather for enjoying fall foliage at near-peak color and Halloween events. Great weather for going to costume parties and corn mazes.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s, with only a slight chance of a sprinkle.

Awesome marathon weather is on the way for Sunday. The Detroit Free Press TCF Bank Marathon will have temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s when the starting pistol is fired. The wind will be light under partly to mostly sunny skies during the race. Midday temperatures will be near or just above 60 degrees. Afternoon highs will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Monday will have scattered rain showers arrive. It will still be warm, with highs in the upper 60s.

Showers linger, Tuesday. It will be cooler after a cold front passes. Daytime temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

