Metro Detroit weather: Chilly, cloudy with chance of light rain for Tigers' Opening Day

DETROIT - Metro Detroit is wrapping up a gusty, bright April day. Everything will calm down quickly Wednesday night as the sun sets.

Clouds will increase through the night, leading to lows in the mid-30s. Winds will be northwest around 5 mph by daybreak.

Rain will arrive early Thursday morning in our South Zone but will have a hard time moving much farther north. It's still a very close call as to whether we'll see a shower or snowflakes downtown for the Tigers' home opener.

If the moisture makes it to Comerica Park, it should be brief and amount to little. Temperatures will be around 40 degrees for the first pitch at 1:10 p.m. Highs will rise to the mid-40s, but wind chills will remain in the 30s for the entire day. Also, don't expect any sunshine.

Rain chances will increase areawide Thursday night and hang around for the first part of Friday. Highs will return to the mid-50s to end the workweek.

Temperatures will get even warmer for the weekend. Most of the two-day stretch looks great. Saturday will start in the upper 30s, and with a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will touch 60 in the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue trending upward Sunday, when we reach the mid-60s. Sunshine will be hard to come by, however. Rain will arrive late in the day and linger into Monday.

This is the part of the forecast where our confidence is pretty low. Model data shows wildly different solutions for Monday and Tuesday. Right now, it looks like we’ll at least see a shower at some point Monday and Tuesday. Highs Monday will still finish in the low 60s, but we’ll end up cooler Tuesday with only the mid-50s by afternoon.

