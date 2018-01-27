Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Friday night with some sprinkles

DETROIT - Warmer than average weather continues Friday evening. Some rain is coming Saturday, then chillier temperatures Sunday.

Friday evening will be perfect for families walking through Campus Martius at the Meridian Winter Blast. Temperatures will be in the 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Skies will become cloudier Friday night. All of Southeast Michigan remains way above freezing overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s to near 40°F. Some sprinkles are possible after midnight.

Scattered light to moderate rain as possible Saturday morning early Saturday afternoon ahead of a cold front. The warm sector remains over the region. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Sunshine returns Sunday but so does chillier weather. I was be in the upper 30s. Moms, dads and their children need their jackets and coats, but, on the bright side, ice sculptures and the snowslide are made at downtown festivities.

Monday and Tuesday will be colder. Highs will be in the middle and upper 20s, Lows will be in the teens and low 20s. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday and mostly sunny on Tuesday.

