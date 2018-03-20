Metro Detroit weather: Chilly start to spring

DETROIT - Astronomical spring arrived today at exactly 12:15 p.m. At that moment, the sun passed directly over the equator in its travels from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere. Even though spring has gotten off to a cool start, take a look at the progress we’ll make over the next couple of months:

Something else interesting to note is the sun’s position in the sky. Today at its highest point, the sun was 48 degrees above the horizon. Back on Dec. 21, the first day of winter, its highest elevation was only 24 degrees. On June 21, the first day of summer, its elevation will be 71 degrees. Also notice that the sun is rising and setting almost exactly due east and west today (making for tough driving on east-west roads when the sun is low in the sky, it’s shining directly in your eyes). Take a picture of where the sun sets this evening in your neighborhood, and compare with where it sets on June 21st…in the northwest!

Our first day of spring has been a chilly one, as sunshine was offset by brisk northeast winds. Those winds are also causing problems on the west shore of Lake Erie, as it is pushing those lake waters higher onto shore, causing a flood threat. Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for the Monroe County shoreline area – especially from Monroe to Luna Pier and Maumee Bay – until Wednesday morning.

Some high, thin cirrus clouds are approaching the area, and hopefully they’ll hold off until after sunset for some of us, as we have a cool Heavenly Highlight in the evening sky. If you look in the west between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m., you’ll set a thin crescent moon. To the lower right of that, closer to the horizon, you should be able to see two “stars,” but they aren't stars. You’ll be looking at the planets Venus (the brighter one), and Mercury! Keep in mind that, since they are in the west, they will get lower and lower as the early evening progresses. If you wait too long, you’ll miss it!

Clouds will continue to increase overnight, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius). Wind will continue breezy, from the northeast at 10 to 20 mph. Note: those of you south of I-94 may get a few snowflakes tonight as that big storm passes to our south. But keep in mind that the air over us is very dry, so we do not expect any impact.

Mostly cloudy for a while on Wednesday, then becoming partly cloudy at some point during the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius), and it’ll still be breezy with a northwest to north wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 7:35 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 7:47 p.m.

The rest of the forecast through Monday is pretty simple: expect plenty of sunshine, with highs generally in the low to mid 40s through the weekend, then warming early next week. Our next chance for precipitation is in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe, when some rain moves in.

A special story you won’t want to miss

On Wednesday, three crew members will launch from Russia to begin a five-month tour of duty in the International Space Station. One of those astronauts is from Metro Detroit, and we talked to him via satellite from Russia as he prepared for tomorrow’s launch! He has glowing things to say about growing up here, and even said that he’d give us a Twitter shout-out when he flies over Michigan! Our special story will air Wednesday morning between 5:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Local 4 News Today. You won’t want to miss it!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.