Metro Detroit weather: Chilly start with light snow later this morning and afternoon

A cloudy and mild start to your Thursday with temps in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees around Metro Detroit, but wind chills are down in the teens with winds WSW 5-15 mph. A few flurries are likely during the early morning hours with increasing snow chances after 9-10 AM. Light snow coming and going during the late morning and afternoon with highs in the low to mid 30s and winds becoming WNW 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph. We are not expecting much accumulation although some of us may get a nice coating on the ground when all is said and done.

Cooler air will move in following today’s weak disturbance and we will wake up to some teens to low 20s around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario Friday. Skies tomorrow will stay partly sunny and highs will fight to get back to near 30 degrees with winds WNW 5-10 mph and a few flurries.

The weekend will be very bright with hopes of the sun warming Metro Detroit. Morning lows will be in the teens to low 20s both weekend days and highs will be building from lower to mid 30s Saturday and mid to maybe upper 30s Sunday. It gets a little warmer next week as we are flirting with 40 degrees Monday through Wednesday depending on cloud cover which doesn't’ appear to be much. Clouds do build Wednesday with a wintry mix coming that night into Thursday. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.