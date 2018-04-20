Metro Detroit weather: Chilly start with sunshine and 60s possible later

A chilly start to your Friday, but you’ll be rewarded with a fantastic day around Metro Detroit. Skies are clear and will be all day bringing wall to wall sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s with a few neighborhoods hitting 60 degrees! As we celebrate flirting with 60 degrees, understand that low 60s are normal for the end of April, so we are fabulously average all weekend.

We will likely see more 60s Saturday, but some high clouds from a storm well south of us, and a cooler lake breeze will keep those closer to the big lakes below 60 degrees. The high clouds will filter some midday sun, but no wet weather and we will likely see those high clouds thin out and move away during the afternoon.

The abundant sunshine is back Sunday with the east winds keeping east siders in the upper 50s to low 60s, while those inland will be warmer into the low or even mid 60s to end the weekend. Monday is very similar with low and mid 60s and plenty of sunshine. Tuesday starts clear but will fill with clouds as rain is set to arrive Wednesday. It’s early, but models call for a good solid soaker on Wednesday and we’ll let you know more of what to expect as we get closer. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

