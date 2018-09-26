Metro Detroit weather: Clear skies Wednesday night, mostly sunny Thursday

DETROIT - Tuesday night’s storms developed ahead of a strong cold front that swept across the area and ushered in a much cooler air mass.

You can read the very latest about the three tornadoes, which includes cool radar images that take you inside of the storm and show you one of the tornadoes, here.

Behind that cold front is a cool, drier, and much more stable air mass. Skies overnight will be mostly clear for most of the night, although some clouds may infiltrate later at night.

Lows will be chilly, in the low to mid 40s (6 to 9 degrees Celsius). Wind will become calm air. Mostly clear skies this evening means that we should be able to see the International Space Station fly overhead, with Metro Detroit’s Drew Feustel commanding the current mission.

Thursday

Partly cloudy to start our Thursday, then skies should eventually become mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius). South wind at 7 to 12 mph.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Partly cloudy Friday (TGIF!) morning, then clouds increase Friday afternoon as another cold front approaches.

At this point, most of us should escape a rain chance with this particular front, although a stray sprinkle or shower cannot be totally ruled out. Highs in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with a slight shower chance. Lows in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island near Detroit, but upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) possible in our most rural locations away from the big city.

The Weekend

The Friday night cold front should be through before dawn Saturday, so expect a partly cloudy day, but with highs only in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius), and perhaps not even making it to 60 up in the Thumb.

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

We’ll more cloud cover on Sunday, and there’s a small shower chance. It won’t be a rained out day, just scattered light shower for a part of the day, with highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

We’ll try to get more specific about the rain chances tomorrow.

