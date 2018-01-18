Metro Detroit weather: Climbing out of the deep freeze

DETROIT - Take a look at the wind chill map above. Yes, it’s still cold outside. However, notice that the wind chills now have two digits. This, my friends, is progress! We are slowly climbing out of the abyss and, compared to this, it’ll feel pretty balmy by this weekend…although the winds really won’t abate much until the middle of next week (the only break appears to be on Sunday). Still, wind blowing when it’s 40 degrees outside feels a lot better than wind blowing when it’s 20 degrees…

Tonight will feature partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, with lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Mostly sunny on Friday, but still quite breezy. Highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius), with a southwest wind at 15 to 25 mph making it feel like it’s in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius)…that’s a lot better than in recent days. And we’ve certainly seen much worse for Charity Preview Night at the Auto Show!

Friday’s sunrise is at 7:57 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 5:31 p.m.

Becoming partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and breezy on Saturday, but probably not as breezy as in previous days. Highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius). This will be a great day to head down to opening day of the Auto Show, and also to get those Christmas lights down. I’ve been telling you all week to take advantage of this day and get those lights taken care of. Don’t waste the opportunity!

Increasing clouds Saturday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Cloudy on Sunday with patches of drizzle and scattered light rain showers developing. Highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely Sunday night, with lows in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius)…that’s warmer than our average high for the day!

Monday is a day of big change. Rain showers will start the day, with a steadier rain developing as a potent cold front gets closer. A rumble of thunder still isn’t out of the question. Highs in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius), and it’ll become breezier as the day progresses.

Becoming windy and turning much colder Monday night, with snow showers developing. I’ll need to keep an eye on how quickly the temps drops, as there could be a flash freeze of wet surfaces if we drop below freezing fast enough. Lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Windy with snow showers on Tuesday…this will be a pretty raw, blustery day, with steady temperatures in the low to mid 30s, and much colder wind chill that you’ll notice.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Thursday and Friday also look dry, with highs in the mid 30s (1 to 3 degrees Celsius).

