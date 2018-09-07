Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy and cooler with temps in the 50s and 60s

It’s cloudy and cooler out there this morning with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s as you head out on a Friday around Metro Detroit. Temps should be in the lower 50s if not for the clouds which act as an insulator keeping us from dipping much lower. Those clouds will also hinder our afternoon high temperatures as we will max out around 74 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and a cooler breeze NNE 5-12 mph. It will be dry for Friday night football games, but grab a sweatshirt as temps will be falling back into the 60s after the sun goes down around 8pm this evening. Have a great weekend!

Saturday will be the dryer of the two weekend days ahead. We will get down into the upper 50s tomorrow morning and highs will struggle to meet normal or average, stopping again in the low to maybe mid 70s. Clouds will remain the primary sky cover and the winds will begin picking up mid morning NNE 7-17 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Sunday will start dry as moisture from former Hurricane Gordon gets closer and closer. We may see some showers in our South Zone through the mid morning, but it looks like most of the rain will hold off until 2pm or a little later. The models indicate a steady flow of moisture bringing decent rains into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario during Sunday afternoon and evening meaning temps should be in the upper 60s most of the day after briefly hitting low 70s.

The tropical rains will continue early Monday before beginning to clear out. Some sun will fight back during the afternoon Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s and warmer weather arriving midweek when we should see 80 degrees again. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

