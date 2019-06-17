Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy and mild Monday

Good Monday morning! We have dry conditions as you head out into temps mainly in the middle and upper 50s early on. Unfortunately, we will be socked in with mostly cloudy skies all day and that means high temps around Metro Detroit will only hit the upper 60s to low 70s with light winds NE 5-10 mph. There will be rain moving through parts of the Ohio Valley just to our south, and the clouds will be spilling in from that rain maker, but we stay dry.

Tuesday will be a little brighter and a little warmer. We will again have lows in the 50s, but highs should soar into the middle and upper 70s tomorrow. We will gradually get more and more sunshine through the late morning and afternoon and some partly sunny to partly cloudy skies will let some neighborhoods flirt with 80°F by the mid to late afternoon. Winds are still light NE/SE 5-10 mph.

Rain chances come in Wednesday, but late in the day so we expect SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario to start bright and dry Wednesday. Clouds will be filling back in and rain and thundershowers will be in play by mid to late afternoon and into early Thursday. We will get some bouts of heavier rain late, late Wednesday into early Thursday. But, neither day is a washout. It looks mostly dry through Thursday afternoon and Friday with temps in the mid to upper 70s. Weekend rain chances look to be mainly Saturday night into early Sunday. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.