Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, cool Sunday with a few showers

Overcast skies persist with a few afternoon showers. Another cool night is ahead. Summer wants to return and does so big time on Monday and Tuesday.

Sunday morning will be mostly cloudy and quite cool. Families will need their jackets while going to morning services and activities to stay warm. Temperatures start in the low and mid-50s before and at breakfast time.

Sunrise is at 7:28 a.m. ET.

Football fans will enjoy dry roads outside Ford Field but need to prepare for more wet weather when the Lions game against the Kansas City Chiefs begins. Temps will be in the low 60s before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff under cloudy skies.

Scattered showers return Sunday afternoon, and it remains cool. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Use caution on rain-slickened roads during and after the football game.

Sunday evening will be cloudy with more scattered rain. Temps will be in the middle and low 60s.

Sunset is at 7:19 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will still have a chance of rain with an approaching warm front. Before the front arrives, it will be cooler with overnight lows in the low 60s.

Much warmer air arrives Monday and Tuesday. Monday is Rosh Hashanah. Sunset is at 7:17 p.m. ET. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Afternoon temps reach the middle 80s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and hotter than average, too. Daytime temps return to the mid-80s.

More autumn-like weather comes back, Wednesday, with a cold front and showers and thunderstorms. Daytime temps will be near 75 degrees.

Thursday will be cooler with leftover drivers. Afternoon temps will be in the low 60s.

