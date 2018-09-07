Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy Saturday, rainy Sunday ahead

DETROIT - Saturday will be the pick of the weekend, but it won't be anything to write home about.

For the remainder of Friday night, expect plenty of clouds. Most of Metro Detroit will end up in the 50s, while the Metro Zone will hold on to 60 degrees.

Saturday will be filled with clouds, which will get thicker as the day wears on. Highs will only reach the mid- to upper 60s.

There will be a football feel to the weather at the Big House for Michigan’s game against Western Michigan at noon. There will be no major weather issues aside from a few 20-plus mph gusts late in the game.

Then, Tropical Storm Gordon's remnants, plus a stationary front to our south, will combine for a wet Sunday. Rain should arrive in our South Zone around sunrise and spread north through the area.

While we will be on the drier side of the low, some spots -- most likely in our South Zone or on the east side -- might see 1 inch of rainfall. The rest of us will see off-and-on showers that will keep the day gloomy and damp. Highs will stay well below normal in the mid-60s.

Rain will linger Monday. There will be less of it, but drops will be around at times through at least mid-afternoon. Temperatures will recover to 70 degrees for highs.

Beyond that, the remainder of next week looks dry, and we’ll start building some heat, especially by next weekend.

