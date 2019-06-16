Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy with rain on Father's Day

DETROIT - Happy Father’s Day, Motown!

Skies may be overcast, but that will not put a damper on the holiday. It becomes milder, but scattered showers are possible. Warmer weather arrives later this week, and summer begins on Friday.

Sunday morning will be cloudy and cool. Temperatures start in the 50s as breakfast is prepared for dad. It will be misty with scattered drizzle possible, so be careful driving to and from services and other activities. Streets will be wet, and it will be hard to see in some neighborhoods.

Sunrise is at 5:56 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will have scattered showers, but it becomes milder. Highs will be between 70 and 75 degrees. Use extra caution on any wet roads.

Scattered showers remain possible, Sunday evening. Temperatures return to the 60s after sunset and after sitting down with dad for Father’s Day dinner.

Sunset is at 9:12 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be cooler and wet with scattered rain. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Showers linger, Monday morning. Afternoon highs reach the middle and upper 70s . There is a chance of sunshine before the day ends.

It will be sunnier on Tuesday and Wednesday. These are the best days to go swimming because temperatures will be close to 80°F.

Showers and thunderstorms return, Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Summer begins with the summer solstice at 11:54 a.m. ET, Friday.

